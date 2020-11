ट्रंप की प्रतिक्रिया जैसा है अर्नब गोस्वामी की गिरफ्तारी पर बीजेपी का विरोधः शिवसेना

English summary

Despite the Supreme Court rebuking the arrest of Arnab Goswami, the editor of Republic TV, the Shiv Sena is not refraining from political statements. Targeting the Maharashtra's main opposition party BJP on Saturday, the Shiv Sena said the BJP's opposition to Arnab's arrest was like a reaction to Trump. The latest issue of the mouthpiece Saamna said that the same noise is being made by the BJP as Trump is making in America after the defeat.