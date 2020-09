बेंगलुरू पुलिस ने MDMA और जुरैसिस ड्रग्स कारोबार में लिप्त 5 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया

English summary

Bengaluru Police on Tuesday arrested a total of five people, including a Sudanese citizen, involved in the business of selling banned drugs MDMA crystals and Jurassis tablets. The police have recovered 100 grams of Jurassis and 50 grams of MDMA from them, whose price is being reported in the market at around Rs 5 lakh. Bengaluru DCP East said that the drugs recovered from the arrested five have been seized.