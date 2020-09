कृषि मंत्री बताएं कि बगैर डेटा के किसानों को कैसे मिलेगा MSP: चिदंबरम

English summary

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday targeted Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, questioning the agriculture bill passed in the Rajya Sabha. He asked Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar how he would ensure that farmers are given the minimum price of their produce, while the government does not have any data on Nija Vyapa. Chidambaram made this comment on the said statement of the Agriculture Minister, in which he said that the government guarantees that farmers will get MSP.