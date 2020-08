पिता राजीव गांधी की हत्या के बाद परिवार से मिलीं मदर टेरेसा ने कहा था, आओ मेरे साथ काम करो: प्रियंका गांधी

Shortly after my father was killed #MotherTeresa came to see us. I had fever. She sat by my bedside, held my hand and said ‘Come and work with me’. I did so for many years, and owe her a great debt of gratitude for the abiding friendship of all the MC sisters..1/2 pic.twitter.com/sEk3mK2oqb

English summary

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared an interesting fact on Wednesday, remembering Mother Teresa on her 110th birth anniversary. Recalling the incident of the assassination of father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the year 1991, he told that Gandhi had met the family. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, when she met her family after the death of her father in Kolkata from Mother Teresa, she said, "Come and work with me."