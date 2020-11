जनरल एमएम नरवने ने नेपाली सेना को सौंपे चिकित्सा उपकरण, 3 दिवसीय नेपाल दौरे पर हैं सेना प्रमुख

English summary

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narwane on Thursday handed over various medical equipment to the Nepal Army. According to the Indian embassy in Kathmandu, General Narwane on behalf of the Government of India presented equipment for two field hospitals of the Nepalese Army. Meanwhile, in a meeting with Nepali counterpart General Purna Chandra Thapa, the two sides discussed increasing army-to-army relations and bilateral defense cooperation.