पानी की बर्बादी अब आपको पहुंचा सकती है जेल, भरना पड़ सकता है 1 लाख का जुर्माना

English summary

Do you also waste water, so be careful, because according to a new directive from the central government, now the misuse of potable water will be a punishable offense, which can lead to a fine of up to one lakh rupees and up to five years. There may also be jail. Under the Ministry of Water Power, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Central Ground Water Authority has issued notification under Section 5 of Environment (Protection) Act 1986.