बिग बॉस 13 विनर सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला और शहनाज गिल के बीच कुछ तो पक रहा है, क्या दोनों करने जा रहे हैं शादी?

English summary

It is said that Ishq and Mushka do not hide and this saying fits perfectly with Siddharth Shukla, winner of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13, and Shahnaz Gill, who was a contestant with her in the Bigg Boss house. Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill, popularly known as #SidNaaz inside and outside the Bigg Boss house, have brought their hearts to life several times, but both of them retract when confronted by the media.