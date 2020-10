OMG! वायु प्रदूषण ने पिछले वर्ष ले ली 16.67 लाख लोगों की जान, 1.16 नवजात की हुई मौत

English summary

As the winter season began, the sky of the capital Delhi was hidden by a thick sheet of polluted smoke in the sky. This human being is fatal to health, according to its figures in the year 2019, killed by air pollution. Air pollution is having a major impact on newborns and in 2019 it has killed more than 1 lakh newborns, while responsible for snatching the lives of over 16 lakh people.