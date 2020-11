26/11 आतंकी हमले की 12वीं बरसी पर महाराष्ट्र CM ने शहीद गैलेरी का उद्घाटन किया

English summary

On Thursday, the 12th anniversary of the terrorist attack on Mumbai on 26 November 2008, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the Shaheed Gallery (Hutatma Dalan) and coffee table book 'Incredible Himmat' at Police Headquarters. 166 people, including 18 security personnel, were killed in the attack carried out by more than 10 terrorists of the Pak-backed terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba, while one terrorist was caught alive.