NIA ने आतंकी मामले में PDP नेता वहीद पारा को गिरफ्तार किया, महबूबा मुफ्ती का करीबी है पारा

English summary

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested Waheed Para, the youth wing president of PDP and a close leader of the party's chief Mehbooba Mufti. Waheed Para has been arrested for his alleged links with the terrorism case involving Hizbul Mujahideen commander Navid Babu. However, arrested Waheed Para said on Monday that he is not aware of the case in which he is being questioned.