जानिए,वैक्सीन के लिए किसको करना पड़ सकता है लंबा इंतजार, इन्हें पहले लगेगा कोरोना का टीका

English summary

The corona vaccine has been heard and the Government of India has even booked 160 million vaccine doses, but the big question is what will be the priority of the vaccine dose. In fact, the government has prepared a priority sequence of vaccine supplements and the first will be frontline health workers, the second number will be vaccination army, police, fire brigade and municipal employees, the third will be people who have crossed 50 years and The fourth number will be those vaccinated below the age of 50 who suffer from serious illness.