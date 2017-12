जायरा को ट्रोल करने पर कंगना ने लगाई क्लास,कहा-मैं होती तो उसकी टांग तोड़ देती

India

Bavita

Slamming the trolling of "Dangal" actor Zaira Wasim after she alleged molestation on a flight, actor Kangana Ranaut said people should stop passing judgements on her.