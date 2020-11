India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll: चंपारण की 18 सीटों में से 10 सीट जीत सकता है महागठबंधन

English summary

According to the exit poll of India Today-Axis My India, in the Bihar Assembly elections 2020, the people of Bihar are going to make the Rashtriya Janata Dal victorious once again under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav. According to the exit poll, the ruling NDA alliance led by JDU Chief and outgoing Chief Minister Nitish is going to face a severe setback in Champaran, which is believed to be the stronghold of CM Nitish Kumar.