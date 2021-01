पाकिस्तान में लगातार घटे हैं हिंदू, हिंदू आबादी और मंदिर,1947 में थे 428, अब हैं सिर्फ 20 मंदिर

English summary

The incident of sabotage in a Hindu temple by a mob led by members of a radical Islamic party in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has once again brought the state of minority Hindus in Pakistan to the world. The Hindu temple in Terry village of Karak district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was set ablaze on Wednesday after some people vandalized it. The miscreants vandalized the temple to protest the expansion work.