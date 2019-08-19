  • search
बिहार के पूर्व सीएम जगन्नाथ मिश्रा का निधन
    Live: उत्तरकाशी में बादल फटने से 17 की मौत, दिल्ली में हालात गंभीर

    By
    |

    नई दिल्ली। देश के कई हिस्सों में लगातार हो रही मूसलाधार बारिश ने आम जनजीवन पूरी तरह से चौपट कर दिया है। कई प्रदेशों में बाढ़ जैसे हालात हैं, जिसमे दर्जनों लोगों की जान चली गई है और कई लोग लापता हैं। उत्तर भारत के कई हिस्से भी भारी बारिश की चपेट में हैं। हिमाचल प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड और पंजाब में भारी बारिश के चलते रविवार को कुल 28 लोगों की जान चली गई और 22 लोग लापता हैं। दिल्ली, हरियाणा, पंजाब, उत्तर प्रदेश में बाढ़ का अलर्ट जारी कर दिया गया है, यहां यमुना और अन्य नदियों का पानी खतरे के निशान पर पहुंच चुका है। दक्षिण भारत की बात करें तो केरल में अबतक 121 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। कर्नाटक में भी लोग बाढ़ से लड़ रहे हैं, यहां 76 लोगों की अबतक जान जा चुकी है, 10 लोग अभी भी लापता हैं। हिमाचल प्रदेश में कुल 24 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है, जिसमे दो नेपाल के नागरिक भी शामिल हैं। कुल्लू में 25 यात्री फंस गए थे, जिसमे एक विदेशी नागरिक भी था, ये लोग दो दिन तक यहां फंसे रहे, जिसके बाद रविवार को इन लोगों को किसी तरह से बचाया गया। लैंडस्लाइड की वजह से सैकड़ों स्थानीय और विदेशी पर्यटक यहां फंसे थे, जिन्हें रविवार को सुरक्षित स्थान पर पहुंचा दिया गया।

    rain

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:09 AM, 19 Aug
    उत्तराखंड में अगले 24 घंटे में भारी बारिश को लेकर मौसम विभाग ने अलर्ट जारी किया है। मौसम विभाग की ओर से कहा गया है कि अगले 24 घंटों में उत्तराखंड के कुमायूं क्षेत्र और अन्य जगहों पर भारी बारिश हो सकती है।
    10:32 AM, 19 Aug
    हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू में भूंतार-मनिकरन रोड पर लैंडस्लाइट से रास्ता बंद, लोग फंसे
    10:31 AM, 19 Aug
    हिमाचल प्रदेश के सतलज नदी पर बने फुटओवर ब्रिज का एक हिस्सा टूटा। ब्रिज के टूटने से शाकरा, बालादी, बिंदला, जेदवी गांव की कनेक्टिविटी टूटी
    10:31 AM, 19 Aug
    उत्तरकाशी में बादल फटने से 17 लोगों की मौत- एसए मुरुगेसन, सचिव डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट सचिव
    10:28 AM, 19 Aug
    दिल्ली सरकार ने यमुना में बढ़ते जल स्तर को देखते हुए आपातकाल बैठक बुलाई है। मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल बैठक की अध्यक्षता करेंगे।
    9:38 AM, 19 Aug
    हिमाचल प्रदेश के हमीरपुर में भारी बारिश से जनजीवन अस्त-व्यस्त
    9:21 AM, 19 Aug
    दिल्ली में यमुना नदी का पानी 204.70 मीटर तक पहुंचा। यह खतरे के निशान से उपर है। दिल्ली सरकार ने स्थानीय लोगों को इलाके से हटने के लिए कहा है, सिविल डिफेंस वालंटियर को यहां तैनात किया गया है।
    9:20 AM, 19 Aug
    उत्तरकाशी में वित्त सचिव अमित नेगी, आईजी संजय गुंज्याल, उत्तरकाशी के डीएम आशीष चौहान, हालात का जायजा लेने पहुंचे। इलाके में बादल फटने से काफी लोग घायल हो गए हैं।
    9:19 AM, 19 Aug
    देहरादून के दून अस्पताल में मरीजों के इलाज के लिए चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था
    9:18 AM, 19 Aug
    उत्तराखंड के आराकोट से दो लोगों को एयरलिफ्ट करके अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया, चल रहा है इलाज
    8:35 AM, 19 Aug
    उत्तरकाशी में दो हेलीकॉप्टर आराकोट और मोरी में लोगों के राहत और बचाव कार्य में जुटे। तीन मेडिकल टीम भी यहां पहुंच चुकी हैं।
    8:34 AM, 19 Aug
    उत्तराखंड के मोरी में बादल फटा, राहत और बचाव कार्य जारी
    7:43 AM, 19 Aug
    हिमाचल प्रदेश के नेशनल हाईवे 3, मनाली से कुल्लू के बीच पानी भरा, सड़क हुई क्षतिग्रस्त।

