Live: उत्तरकाशी में बादल फटने से 17 की मौत, दिल्ली में हालात गंभीर
नई दिल्ली। देश के कई हिस्सों में लगातार हो रही मूसलाधार बारिश ने आम जनजीवन पूरी तरह से चौपट कर दिया है। कई प्रदेशों में बाढ़ जैसे हालात हैं, जिसमे दर्जनों लोगों की जान चली गई है और कई लोग लापता हैं। उत्तर भारत के कई हिस्से भी भारी बारिश की चपेट में हैं। हिमाचल प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड और पंजाब में भारी बारिश के चलते रविवार को कुल 28 लोगों की जान चली गई और 22 लोग लापता हैं। दिल्ली, हरियाणा, पंजाब, उत्तर प्रदेश में बाढ़ का अलर्ट जारी कर दिया गया है, यहां यमुना और अन्य नदियों का पानी खतरे के निशान पर पहुंच चुका है। दक्षिण भारत की बात करें तो केरल में अबतक 121 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। कर्नाटक में भी लोग बाढ़ से लड़ रहे हैं, यहां 76 लोगों की अबतक जान जा चुकी है, 10 लोग अभी भी लापता हैं। हिमाचल प्रदेश में कुल 24 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है, जिसमे दो नेपाल के नागरिक भी शामिल हैं। कुल्लू में 25 यात्री फंस गए थे, जिसमे एक विदेशी नागरिक भी था, ये लोग दो दिन तक यहां फंसे रहे, जिसके बाद रविवार को इन लोगों को किसी तरह से बचाया गया। लैंडस्लाइड की वजह से सैकड़ों स्थानीय और विदेशी पर्यटक यहां फंसे थे, जिन्हें रविवार को सुरक्षित स्थान पर पहुंचा दिया गया।
India Meteorological Department, Dehradun: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Kumaun region during the next 24 hours. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/MsFsHtrcA7— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
Kullu: Traffic movement stopped at Bhuntar-Manikaran road near Sarsadi after the road caved in following a landslide. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/oGx1xUwp3a— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
Himachal Pradesh: A portion of a footbridge over Sutlej river in Chaba area of Shimla collapsed yesterday after the water level in the river increased due to heavy rainfall in the region.— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
The bridge provided connectivity to Shakra, Baaladi, Bindla, & Jedvi villages pic.twitter.com/XxPypEhVmi
Delhi Government has called for an emergency meeting of concerned officials in wake of the rising water level in the national capital. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will chair the meeting. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/XxsnTbNbrP— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
Himachal Pradesh: Normal life affected in Hamirpur due to heavy rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/JdQqmQCBy4— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
Delhi: Water level of Yamuna River recorded at 204.70 meters today (the warning level is at 204.50 meters), after more than 8 lakh cusecs of water released from Hathni Kund barrage. Delhi Govt has issued orders for evacuation, Civil Defence volunteers have been deployed. pic.twitter.com/wLhJtdxQjy— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
Uttarkashi: Finance Secretary Amit Negi, Inspector General (IG) Sanjay Gunjyal, & Uttarkashi District Magistrate (DM) Ashish Chauhan takes stock of the situation in Arakot following cloud-burst in the region. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/NilMR13Fpv— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
Dehradun: Emergency Wing at Doon Hospital prepared to take-up patients being brought from Mori tehsil of Uttarkashi. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/GPCXQqqoe0— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
Uttarakhand: Two persons airlifted from Arakot of Mori tehsil in Uttarkashi following cloudburst have been brought to Sahasradhara helipad in Dehradun. They are being shifted to Doon Hospital pic.twitter.com/tXXNkNSIsl— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
Uttarakhand: Rescue operations underway in Uttarkashi's Mori tehsil following cloudburst in the area. pic.twitter.com/dm1rFNw9gi— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
Himachal Pradesh: National Highway (NH) 3 between Manali and Kullu partially damaged following heavy rainfall in the state. pic.twitter.com/ksmM9bGz5M— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
