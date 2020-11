हरियाणा सरकार ने गन्ने का भाव 340 से बढ़ाकर 350 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल किया

English summary

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given a big deal to the sugarcane farmers of the state. According to the latest announcement, now the sugarcane farmers in Haryana will be able to get Rs. 10 more on the sale of sugarcane per quintal, as the state government has increased the price of sugarcane by Rs. 10 to Rs. 340 per quintal. The state government believes that the decision will benefit sugarcane farmers in large numbers.