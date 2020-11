अक्टूबर में फिर रोजगार दर में आई गिरावट, रिकवरी और त्योहारी सीजन का भी नहीं दिखा असर

English summary

After the month of May, there has been a big decline in employment in October. There was a steady recovery in the employment rate following a nationwide lockdown to control the Corona epidemic in March, but despite the festive season, the country's employment deficit in October is staggering by 5.5 million. In a weekly analysis of the labor market ended on November 1, CMIE stated that October 2020 is the first month after the recovery in employment in May, when employment has declined.