'बैड ब्वॉय बिलेनियर्सः भगोड़े मेहुल चोकसी की याचिका पर HC ने केंद्र और नेटफ्लिक्स को भेजा नोटिस

English summary

Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi uncles are accused of scamming Rs 13,500 crore in Punjab National Bank and fleeing the country. Hearing a petition filed against the screening of a documentary titled 'Bad Boy Billiners', set for release on the OTT platform, the Delhi High Court on Monday sent notice to both the Center and Netphilix and sought response to the notice by 23 September. The documentary was to be released on 2 September.