आंध्र प्रदेशः SC ने प्राइमरी स्कूलों में अंग्रेजी माध्यम को खत्म करने के आदेश के खिलाफ याचिका को स्थगित किया

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government against the decision of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The Andhra High Court had ordered the abolition of English medium in the primary schools of the state, against which the Andhra government filed a petition in the Supreme Court. The case was heard by a bench of the apex court headed by Supreme Court Chief Justice (CJI) SA Bobde.