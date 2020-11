केंद्रीय कृषि कानून: हंगामा क्यों है बरपा, आखिर हरियाणा और पंजाब के किसान ही क्यों भड़के हैं?

English summary

Both the Houses of Parliament have passed and now the law has become the law of agriculture, especially the farmers of Haryana and Punjab are on the streets. The question is, what provisions have been made in the wrong agricultural law that farmers are really harmed or farmers are apprehensive about future losses. To find the answers to all these questions, when we look at the factory, it becomes clear that at one point the agricultural law is not anti-farmer, but it has a provision to protect the farmers from the mandis, middlemen.