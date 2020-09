जापान के अगले प्रधानमंत्री चुने जा सकते हैं योशिदे सुगा, नेतृत्व के लिए खुद को तैयार बताया

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga officially declares that he will run for the leadership of the ruling party, making him the top contender to take over from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe: Reuters

apan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshide Suga has officially announced that he is ready to lead the ruling party, which is now set to be made the top contender to take over from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Yoshide emerged as an important contender for the post of prime minister before the internal voting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Suga has never been associated with any faction in the party.