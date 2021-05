पिकासो की पेंटिंग ने कला जगत में मचाई खलबली, 700 करोड़ से ज्यादा में हुई नीलाम

$103.4 million for Pablo Picasso’s “A Woman Seated Near a Window (Marie-Therese),” nearly doubling its $55m estimate @ChristiesInc. Bid taken by Vanessa Fusco, who handles a lot of imp-mod clients, fluent in Italian (but this could be any whale). pic.twitter.com/zSh2m7cUhR — Kelly Crow (@KellyCrowWSJ) May 14, 2021