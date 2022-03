अगले महीने भारत आएंगे इजरायली प्रधानमंत्री, नेफ्ताली बेनेट ने कहा, ‘मोदी ने संबंधों को फिर शुरू किया’

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to visit India in early April, at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister @NarendraModi PM Bennett: "I am delighted to pay my first official visit to India at the invitation of my friend @PMOIndia Modi."https://t.co/yCxknQzTv8 pic.twitter.com/tBQDtlmXJx — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 19, 2022