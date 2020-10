English summary

State voter like Tanya Wojciak, a lifelong Republican and suburban mother from northeast Ohio, cannot afford to lose President Donald Trump to the electoral battlefield, but it seems to have happened, because 39-year-old Wojciak is President Trump's novel coronavirus crisis. It is quite annoyed with the way to deal with it, which has killed more than 2 lakh 19000 Americans so far. This death toll is the largest number of deaths in any country.