OMG! चीन में फूड पैकेट पर जिंदा मिला कोरोनावायरस, दुनिया ने पहली बार देखा जानलेवा वायरस

English summary

The Chinese Health Administration claimed to have found the surviving novel coronavirus on a packet of frozen sea fish imported into the port city of Qingdao, China. In a statement released on Saturday, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that this is the first time in the world that the virus has been found alive on the outer surface of frozen food. Of course, this is a danger signal for those who eat fish and there is a greater danger for those who are fond of eating imported fish.