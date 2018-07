VIRAL: हिना खान ने बिकिनी में शेयर की 'हॉट' फोटो, दीवाने हुए फैंस

Dear ones, Your support , kindness, appreciation, encouragement, motivation and love has always been my strength through out my journey. It enables me to try new things always. Here comes my first ever commercial music video for which I am already overwhelmed by your enthusiasm. I hope you all will like it and show the constant love you have showered on me. My first debut song #Bhasoodi is releasing on 17th July on @geetmp3 #Bhasoodi with @SonuThukral @preethundalmohaliwala @pardhaan and the captain of the ship @directorrobbysingh 🙏 Let’s make ‘Bhasoodi’ our favourite song of the season. Thank you

