वेनेजुएला से समझिए, जहां मुफ्त की राजनीति में खेत, किसान और बाजार सब नष्ट हो गए?

English summary

Farmers in Haryana and Punjab are yet to abandon the traditional farming and every year, by cultivating paddy and wheat, their crop in the wholesale price is sold to the government on MMSP, while farmers in other states change the farming with changing times. And focus on cash crops. This is the reason why farmers in states other than Punjab and Haryana are not so dependent on MSP, whereas Punjab and Haryana are completely dependent on MSP.