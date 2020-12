क्या वाकई किसान विरोधी है मोदी सरकार, जानिए, पिछले 6 वर्षों का लेखा-जोखा?

English summary

There has been a current between the ongoing agitation of farmers especially in Haryana and Punjab and opposition of opposition of Modi government against the Modi government and whether the Modi government is really anti-farmer. Therefore, it has become necessary to investigate the last 6 years of the Modi government. This question is even more serious because how can any ruling government be anti-farmer and return to power, where there are maximum number of farmers. In order to investigate these issues, it has become necessary to prepare an account of the work done for farmers and agriculture during the last 6 years in the Modi government.