कृषि कानून 2020 को निरस्त करने पर अड़े किसानों की मंशा पर उठ रहे हैं सवाल

English summary

The sit-in demonstration by farmers of Haryana and Punjab has entered the 12th day regarding the provisions made by the Modi government in the Agriculture Act 2020, but till now the talks between the government and the farmers have not reached any solution. The Modi government claims that the landmark legislation brought to protect farmers from middlemen took care of the interests of farmers and does not pose any threat to them, but citing the end of farmer MSP, mandi and APMC Act, agriculture They are firm on the demand to repeal the law.