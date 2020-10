रोगियों के किसी समूह में रेमडेसिवीर दवा का कोई लाभ नहीं दिखाः आईसीएमआर

English summary

Solidarity therapeutics testing was conducted on Friday on drugs known as corona virus control under remdavir, interferon, B1a, lopinavir / ritonavir and hydroxychloroquine, respectively, under the auspices of the World Health Organization. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is also an active participant in the trial. Interim analysis found that remadisavir drug showed no benefit in any group of corona-infected patients.