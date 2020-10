तीन पीडीपी नेताओं ने पार्टी से इस्तीफा दिया, बोले 'महबूबा की टिप्पणी से भावनाएं आहत हुईं'

English summary

Three leaders of the People's Democratic Party, the main political party of Jammu and Kashmir state, PDP, have resigned from the party over the recent remarks of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. The resigning leaders include TS Bajwa, Ved Mahajan and Hussain A Wafa. Mehbooba Mufti, in a recent remark, forbade the lifting of the tricolor before the flag of Jammu and Kashmir.