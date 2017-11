जम्मू-कश्मीर में 'ऑपरेशन ऑल आउट', हंदवाड़ा में लश्कर के 3 आतंकी ढेर

India

Ankur Sharma

Three LeT terrorists all Pakistanis neutralized in Magam area of Handwara district in North Kashmir. Excellent work!: tweets J&K DGP SP Vaid (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/yp2L2xIhpN

English summary

Three Lashkar e Taiba terrorists were killed on Tuesday in a gunbattle with security forces in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir.