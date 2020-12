एक नृत्यांगना से जुड़ी है हैदराबाद से जुड़ी भाग्यनगर की कहानी, जानिए क्या हैं हिस्ट्रोरिकल फैक्ट?

English summary

Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi and now Hyderabad Bhagyamati Devi Temple (Bhagyanagar) are in full swing nowadays, the wall of which is adjacent to the famous Char Minar of Hyderabad. It is said that this Char Minar is as old as the old Bhagmati temple, because the wall of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple is the same as the wall of Char Minar. It is prevalent about the Bhagyamati temple adjacent to the Char Minar that the first temple was built, followed by the Char Minar, but what is an ahitaic fact is more important.