2021 तमिलनाडु विधानसभा चुनाव BJP और AIADMK ने साथ मिलकर लड़ने का ऐलान किया

English summary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, held a meeting with the ruling AIADMK for a strategic discussion on the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 and by the evening the AIADMK and BJP have announced to contest the upcoming assembly elections together. The BJP, a constituent of the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, also consulted on the electoral strategy ahead of Chief Minister EK Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister and Union Home Minister Shah, after announcing to contest the elections together.