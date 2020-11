Lockdown Impact: 2021 में दर्जनभर से अधिक बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स बनने जा रहीं मां, देखिए पूरी लिस्ट?

English summary

In the midst of a lockdown imposed with some relief for around 7-8 months, the stars of Bollywood and Hollywood and TV industry, who are always busy like ordinary people, also got imprisoned in their homes, but with the end of the lockdown, the stars couple The proclamations of becoming parents also showed a positive aspect in the midst of the epidemic. Over time, as the waiver of lockdown was announced by the government, the good news of becoming a mother of stars has started coming one by one. Kareena Kapoor became the mother for the second time in this sequence.