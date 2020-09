'पीएम मोदी मेरे बेटे जैसे, क्या हुआ जो मैंने उसको जन्म नहीं दिया', टाइम मैगजीन में नाम आने पर बोलीं शाहीन बाग की दादी बिल्किस

English summary

Bilkis the 82-year-old who earned the moniker "Dadi of Shaheen Bagh" during the long protest against CAA in delhi has now been named among the 100-most influential global personalities by Time magazine. she react I am very happy that I was honoured in this manner. Although I did not expect this." she said I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for also being included in this list. He is also my son. So what if I did not give birth to him, my sister has given birth to him. I pray for his long life and happiness.