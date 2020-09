एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत पर अभद्र टिप्पणी करने वाले संजय राउत शिवसेना के मुख्य प्रवक्ता बनाए गए

English summary

In Maharashtra, the ruling Shiv Sena appointed Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, the party's chief spokesperson, who made headlines by making vulgar remarks about actress Kangana Ranaut. This has happened when Sanjay Raut is under attack for his indecent remarks. Raut had said actress Kangana Ranaut Haramkhor in a comment. However, after clarifying the controversy, he said that he did not mean that.