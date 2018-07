बेबी बंप के साथ मैगजीन के कवर पेज पर नजर आईं सानिया मिर्जा, देखिए पहली तस्वीरें

So proud to present our @jfwmagazine #July #Cover with the Ace of the nation @mirzasaniar with the cutest #BabyBump Grab an #Ecopy now at emag.jfwonline.com Photography by @venketramg Styled by @anammirzaaa Hair & Makeup by @makeupartisttamanna Hosted by @novotelhyd #jfwshoot #jfwmagazine #jfwonline #photoshoot #tennisstar #aceagainstodds #motherhood

A post shared by JFW - Just for Women (@jfwmagazine) on Jul 6, 2018 at 12:56am PDT