APMC मुद्दे पर चिदंबरम ने कहा, पीएम मोदी ने तोड़-मरोड़कर पेश किया कांग्रेसी घोषणा पत्र

English summary

After three bills related to the agricultural sector passed in the Lok Sabha by the Modi government, on one hand, where farmers have come on the streets, on the other hand, the resignation of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur led the Akali Dal to separate from the NDA, but the BJP ended the APMC Act After coming to the backfoot of the Congress after citing the Congress manifesto of the Congress, Chidambaram has now taken charge.