बिहार चुनाव से पहले अकाली दल ने BJP को दिया बड़ा झटका, विपक्ष के हाथ लगा हमले का बड़ा मौका

English summary

Amidst the Corona epidemic, economic downturn and Chinese aggression on the border, the ruling BJP at the center is seen as a major force for the NDA ahead of the Bihar elections, with its traditional ally Akali Dal left on Thursday. In fact, on Thursday, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was a minister in the Modi cabinet from the Akali Dal quota, has resigned from the ministerial post over a bill related to agriculture.