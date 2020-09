जन्मदिन विशेषः पीएम मोदी द्वारा 6 वर्षों के कार्यकाल में लिए गए इन 18 बड़े फैसलों ने रचा कीर्तिमान

English summary

Today is the 70th day of Narendra Damodar Das Modi, who was sworn in as the 14th Prime Minister of India and became Prime Minister for the second time in a row as the second largest democratic country in the world. PM Modi, who has completed 6 years and 113 days as Prime Minister of India, has created many records in his tenure which are of historical importance. These include paving the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the site of Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya and taking away the right of special state from Jammu and Kashmir.