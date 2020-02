बेटी की शादी का न्योता देने वाले रिक्शा चालक को नहीं भूले PM मोदी, काशी पहुंचने पर मिलने के लिए बुलाया

My #TuesdayMotivation.

A poor rickshaw puller, Mangal Kewat, invited the PM of the largest democracy in the world to his daughter's wedding.

The PM during his visit to Varanasi, met Kewat and enquired about his family.

Kewat has been contributing diligently to #SwachhBharat pic.twitter.com/4wOV2AEgSr