PoK में चीन और पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ भारी विरोध प्रदर्शन, जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला?

English summary

There have been large-scale protests by China and Pakistan over the construction of two mega-dams in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). On Monday night, a large number of local people came out and protested against the proposed construction on the dams on the Neelum and Jhelum rivers. In the protest organized by the committee 'Save Darya Bachao, Muzaffarabad Bachao' (Save Reverse Save Muzaffarabad) committee, shouted slogans of 'Neelam Jhelum Baahne Do, Humko Jinda rahne do'.