बिहार में कमजोर पड़ता महागठबंधन, जदयू में शरद यादव की घर वापसी को लेकर तेज हुईं अटकलें

English summary

The stir has intensified with the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 and all parties have tightened up, but the threat of losing the election without fighting the hands of the second-party Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar is imminent. It can be said that the grand alliance that had competed with the BJP in the last assembly elections is now over and the leader of the opposition in the house and Tejashwi Yadav, who is leading the grand alliance, gave a loose hold to the ruling NDA in the election is.