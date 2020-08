मुकेश अंबानी ने फ्यूचर ग्रुप की डील से सील किया रिटेल क्षेत्र का बिग बाजार, क्या पारंपरिक व्यापार को अलविदा कहेगी RIL?

English summary

Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani's foresight and strategy adopted with the changing times are the key to his success. On the one hand, businessmen of the whole world are groaning in the Corona era, while Mukesh Ambani is going on to record one after the other. His recent deal of Rs 24,713 crore with Future Group, the parent company of India's leading retail business like Big Bazaar, surprises everyone. In this big deal, not only retail of Future Group, but also wholesale logistics and warehouse business has been bought by Mukesh Ambani.