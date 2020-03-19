  • search
चर्चा में मध्य प्रदेश का संकट मुश्किल में यस बैंक निर्भया केस
    Madhya Pradesh LIVE: मध्य प्रदेश के सियासी संकट पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में आज फिर होगी सुनवाई

    By
    |

    नई दिल्ली। मध्य प्रदेश के राजनीतिक संकट पर बुधवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई हुई, इस दौरान भाजपा और कांग्रेस के वकीलों के बीच तीखी बहस देखने को मिली थी। वहीं, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने विधानसभा स्पीकर से सवाल किया कि उन्होंने बागी विधायकों के इस्तीफे पर फैसला क्यों नहीं लिया। इस मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट आज (गुरुवार) सुबह 10.30 बजे एक बार फिर सुनवाई करेगा। बीजेपी नेता और मध्य प्रदेश के पूर्व सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने सर्वोच्च अदालत में याचिका दायर कर जल्द फ्लोर टेस्ट कराने की मांग की है।

    madhya pradesh political crisis: supreme court kamal nath congress bjp live updates

    ये भी पढ़ें: Coronavirus Live: आज देश को संबोधित करेंगे पीएम मोदी, नोएडा में धारा 144 लागू

    पढ़ें, पल-पल का लाइव अपडेट

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:29 AM, 19 Mar
    कांग्रेस विधायक दल ने राज्यपाल लालजी टंडन से मुलाकात की और उनको ज्ञापन सौंपा, कांग्रेस ने कहा कि 16 विधायकों को बेंगलुरु में बीजेपी ने बंधक बनाकर रखा है
    8:28 AM, 19 Mar
    विधायकों से मिलने की इजाजत की मांग करने वाली दिग्विजय सिंह की याचिका को कर्नाटक हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज किया
    8:27 AM, 19 Mar
    बेंगलुरु में दिग्विजय सिंह को बागी विधायकों से ना मिलने देने को लेकर भोपाल में बीजेपी ऑफिस के बाहर कांग्रेस ने किया प्रदर्शन, भाजपा ने लगाया गुंडागर्दी का आरोप
    8:25 AM, 19 Mar
    कोर्ट ने बागी कांग्रेस विधायकों से मिलने के लिए रजिस्ट्रार जनरल को भेजने से इनकार कर दिया
    8:25 AM, 19 Mar
    सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पूछा- स्पीकर ने विधायकों के इस्तीफे पर फैसला क्यों नहीं लिया। आप संतुष्ट नहीं हैं तो उनके स्तीफे को अस्वीकार कर सकते हैं
    8:24 AM, 19 Mar
    बागी विधायकों की तरफ से कोर्ट को बताया गया- हमारा अपहरण नहीं हुआ है और हम सीडी में यह सबूत पेश कर रहे हैं
    8:24 AM, 19 Mar
    कांग्रेस की तरफ से कहा गया कि 16 बागी विधायक अभी भी बेंगलुरु में हैं और वे वापस नहीं आए हैं
    8:23 AM, 19 Mar
    कांग्रेस की तरफ से राज्यपाल के आदेश पर सवाल खड़ा करते हुए कहा गया कि गवर्नर कैसे कह सकते हैं कि हमारे पास बहुमत नहीं
    8:23 AM, 19 Mar
    कांग्रेस के वकील ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कहा कि इस मामले को संवैधानिक पीठ के पास भेजा जाए
    8:21 AM, 19 Mar
    फ्लोर टेस्ट कराने की मांग करने वाली भाजपा की याचिका पर मंगलवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सभी पक्षों को नोटिस भेजा था।
    8:21 AM, 19 Mar
    कमलनाथ सरकार के फ्लोर टेस्ट को लेकर घमासान मचा हुआ है और ये मामला अब सुप्रीम कोर्ट के दरवाजे पर जा पहुंचा है

    Read more about:

    मध्य प्रदेश ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया शिवराज सिंह चौहान

    English summary
