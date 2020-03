जानिए, 7 दिन में ऐसा क्या हुआ कि लगभग डूब चुका यस बैंक बन गया देश का छठा बड़ा बैंक!

English summary

The question of how this charisma happened is on the tongue of everyone. A drowning bank was saved by the government being captured very neatly. In a press conference, the bank said that all the doubts of Yes Bank customers have been resolved. This is the reason that despite the discount, only one third of the assured customers came to withdraw money from their accounts while two-thirds of the people remained at home. All are surprised at the change of Yes Bank within 7 days.