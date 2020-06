View this post on Instagram

I've suffered from muscle spasms and back stiffness very often in the past. When I started Yoga, I was skeptical about performing a lot of the complex asanas. Being able to flex and stretch the way I can today has been a very steady and gradual process made possible by two things: Yoga and my will-power. Today, I can easily move my back while practicing asanas like the #CatCamel pose. It’s a very easy asana, but it helps improve the spine's flexibility, strengthens the wrist and the shoulder, helps relax and calm the mind. Enough motivation to start the week on an energetic note. How do you start your week? #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #yoga #yogisofinstagram #yog #CatCamelpose #health #fitfam #strengthen #fitness