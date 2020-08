नेपोटिज्म मुद्दे से फीका पड़ा रियलिटी शो बिग बॉस का स्टारडम, क्या सलमान के बॉयकाट से डर गया है चैनल?

English summary

The premiere of Bigg Boss 14, the new season of television industry's most talked about and most successful show, has been postponed by a month. The plan is to have its premiere in the middle of October now instead of September. The immediate reason behind the postpone of Bigg Boss 14 was then attributed to the rains in Mumbai, but fear of possible boycott of Salman Khan, host of reality show that trolled the most on the nepotism issue in Bollywood after Sushant Singh Rajput's death Is the real reason for the postpone hidden?