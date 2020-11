दिल्लीवाले अब उबर ऐप से ई-रिक्शा भी बुक कर सकेंगे, 26 मेट्रो स्टेशनों पर तैनात हुए 100 वाहन

English summary

Uber company, which provides taxi services to the metros, has now deployed eco-friendly e-rickshaws on its platform in the capital Delhi, which will provide relief to the Delhiites suffering from air pollution. The Uber chief said that the company has recently deployed 100 e-rickshaws on its platform. These e-rickshaws have been deployed at various metro stations in Delhi. In this way, Delhi has become the first Indian city to offer e-rickshaw service.